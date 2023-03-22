(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna city work truck involved in fender bender

Crash happened at Enterprise Way and Hwy. 33

Traffic was temporarily blocked near the intersection of Enterprise Way and Hwy. 33 on Wednesday afternoon due to an crash involving a City of Kelowna work truck and one other vehicle.

The incident happened eastbound on Enterprise around 2:15p.m. Emergency was called to the scene, though all occupants appeared to be out of the vehicles. Airbags deployed in the passenger vehicle, which also created a considerate spill on the road, delaying the cleanup.

It was the second crash involving emergency vehicles of the day, after they responded to an incident at Benvoulin Road and Springfield Road earlier in the afternoon.

