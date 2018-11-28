Kelowna city workers prepare for Christmas Light Up

The Christmas season is upon Kelowna.

City workers fixed lights, set up a Christmas tree and prepared the outdoor skating rink in downtown Kelowna Wednesday, for the 30th annual Christmas Light Up, scheduled for Dec. 1.

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market will also return at the start of December. Visit Stuart Park and Water Street and explore the festive market, skate on the Stuart Park ice rink, listen to the live music or even meet the big man in red himself.

At the market, you can indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food, or sip your hot chocolate by a cozy fire. Once you’ve taken all that excitement in, finish the evening off at 6 p.m. with the 30th annual tree lighting celebration.


Jay Schlosser, with the City of Kelowna, is handed part of a Christmas tree Wednesday which will be lit for the annual Kelowna Downtown Light Up Dec. 1. - Carli Berry/Capital News
Wayne Wong, with the City of Kelowna, staples branches to the annual Nativity scene that will be lit up in downtown Kelowna at the end of the week. - Carli Berry/Capital News
A zamboni driver prepares the outdoor skating rink for its opening Dec. 1. - Carli Berry/Capital News

