Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners of the 43rd annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Thursday night at the awards gala held at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
The winners are:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award
Jimmy LeGuilloux
Bob Giordano Memorial Award
Linda McIntosh
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Curling Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Taryn O’Neill
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Grant Shephard
Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
Taryn O’Neill
Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
Clarke Larsen
Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award
Ashley Robinson
Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award
Finnegan Pihl
Teen Honour in the Arts Award
Madelyn Miyashita
Honour in the Arts Award
Simone Orlando
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue
Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year
Peter Boyd
Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year
Catherine Williams
Corporate Community of the Year Award Small Business
Scotia McLeod/Scotia Wealth Management
Medium/Large Business
Crowe MacKay LLP
Champion for the Environment Award
Individual Angela Nagy
Business
One Big Table
The Young Female and Male Volunteer of the Year Award finalists and recipients will each be receiving funding towards their post-secondary education. The Dillon Thomas Budd Scholarship awards $1,000 to each award recipient and $500 to each of the two finalists. The scholarship was created as well as sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, according to a city news release.
Nominations for 2018 Civic & Community Awards will be accepted starting in fall 2018.
For more on the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca.
