Kelowna Civic and Community Awards announced

The winners were announced tonight at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Curling Team won the Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year. - Credit: Contributed

The winners of the 43rd annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Thursday night at the awards gala held at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award

Jimmy LeGuilloux

Bob Giordano Memorial Award

Linda McIntosh

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Curling Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Taryn O’Neill

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Grant Shephard

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Taryn O’Neill

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Clarke Larsen

Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award

Ashley Robinson

Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award

Finnegan Pihl

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Madelyn Miyashita

Honour in the Arts Award

Simone Orlando

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year

Peter Boyd

Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year

Catherine Williams

Corporate Community of the Year Award Small Business

Scotia McLeod/Scotia Wealth Management

Medium/Large Business

Crowe MacKay LLP

Champion for the Environment Award

Individual Angela Nagy

Business

One Big Table

The Young Female and Male Volunteer of the Year Award finalists and recipients will each be receiving funding towards their post-secondary education. The Dillon Thomas Budd Scholarship awards $1,000 to each award recipient and $500 to each of the two finalists. The scholarship was created as well as sponsored by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, according to a city news release.

Nominations for 2018 Civic & Community Awards will be accepted starting in fall 2018.

For more on the Civic & Community Awards and the recipients, visit kelowna.ca.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.