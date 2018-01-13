Kelowna civic and community awards deadline nearing

Nominators have until Jan. 26 to submit names for consideration for this years awards

The City of Kelowna says everyone knows somebody extraordinary—and now’s the time to celebrate that person.

The city is looking for nominations of outstanding organizations and individuals in the community for its 2018 civic and community awards. And it is reminding the public that the nomination deadline is Friday, Jan. 26.

The awards recognize the talent, dedication and generosity of the men, women and youths who contributed to making Kelowna a better place to live in 2017.

There’s also a scholarship component for the young male and young female volunteers of the year. The Dillon Thomas Budd Scholarship, supported by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, is awarded to the three finalists those two categories, with funding towards their post-secondary goals, including $1,000 for the winner and $500 for each of the two other finalists.

Online nomination forms for this year’s wards can be found on the Civic and Community Awards page at kelowna.ca/our-community.

Hard copy forms are available at Kelowna City Hall and the Parkinson Recreation Centre. Completed forms can be dropped off at Parkinson Recreation Centre or emailed to agilbert@kelowna.ca.

Nomination categories include:

· Bob Giordano Memorial Award – volunteer coach or sport administrator of the year

· Bryan Couling Memorial Award – athletic team of the year

· Central Okanagan Foundation – volunteer organization of the year

· Champion for the Environment Awards (individual and business)

· Corporate Community of the Year (small and medium to large businesses)

· Fred Macklin Memorial Award – man of the year

· Honour in the Arts

· Male and Female Athlete of the Year

· Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial—woman of the year

· Teen Honour in the Arts

· Young Male and Female Volunteer of the Year

Questions regarding the nomination process can be directed to Amber Gilbert at 250-469-8967 or agilbert@kelowna.ca.

For more information about the awards, visit kelowna.ca.

