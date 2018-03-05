The plaza across from City Hall where the annual civic awards winners’ name are etched on plaques.—Image credit: City of Kelowna

Kelowna civic award finalists to be named today

City staff will unveil the finalists for the April 26 awards at today’s council meeting

The City of Kelowna will name the finalists for its 2018 civic and community awards today.

Council, and the general public, will learn the names of up to three finalists in each of the 17 award categories, during this afternoon’s regular council meeting.

The award ceremony will take place April 26 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets for the event go on sale today and are available through KelownaTickets.com or by calling 250-862-2867. Tickets cost $28 each.

Prior to the ceremony, the annual Mayor’s Reception, to recognize each of the finalists, will take place April 15 at the Laurel Packinghouse. The reception serves as a special celebration for the finalists to share with their nominator, and receive a custom designed recognition plaque from the City of Kelowna.

In addition to the awards themselves, the winners are also recognized for the year after they win with with their names on individual name plates placed in Jim Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall.

When new winners are announced, the existing name plates in the park are replaced with the new recipients’ names and the old name plates are given to the past recipients as keepsakes.

The city’s civic and community awards include:

• Bob Giordano Memorial Award for Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

• Bryan Couling Memorial Award for Athletic Team of the Year

• Male and Female Athlete of the Year

• Augie Ciancone Memorial Award for Male and Female High School Athlete of the Year

• Young Male and Female Volunteer of the Year

• Teen Honour in the Arts

• Honour in the Arts

• Champion for the Environment awarded to an individual and a business

• The Central Okanagan Foundation Volunteer Organization of the Year

• The Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award for Woman of the Year

• The Fred Macklin Memorial Award for Man of the Year

• Corporate Community of the Year for small business and medium to large business.

