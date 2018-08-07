Kelowna civic candidates to be given one-on-one opportunity with voters

Proving it’s never too early to start planning, the Rutland Residents’ Association has announced it will provide an opportunity for Kelowna voters to question candidates running in this year’s civic election directly at an even is will hold in early October.

The all-candidate event format will be what is described as a “general assembly,” where each mayoral, councillor and school board trustee candidate allotted space to set up a table where they can pass out information and talk to voters one-on-one.

The event will take place at the Rutland Centennial Hall at 180 Rutland Road North Oct. 2, starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s civic election will be held Oct. 20.

In a bid to facilitate discussion, the resident’s association says it plans to hand out a list of issues it has identified as significant, both for the city as a whole and specifically for the Rutland area. It says it hopes the list will help spark discussion.

Prior to the last civic election, in 2014, the association held a similar event that attracted 46 candidates running for mayor, city councillor and school board trustee.

Candidates are asked to contact the association if they want to participate.

They can contact the association’s president Peter Pagliocchini at info@rutlandresidentsassociation.ca.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.