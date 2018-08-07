Kelowna civic candidates to be given one-on-one opportunity with voters

Rutland Residents’ Association planning “general assembly” all-candidates gathering

Proving it’s never too early to start planning, the Rutland Residents’ Association has announced it will provide an opportunity for Kelowna voters to question candidates running in this year’s civic election directly at an even is will hold in early October.

The all-candidate event format will be what is described as a “general assembly,” where each mayoral, councillor and school board trustee candidate allotted space to set up a table where they can pass out information and talk to voters one-on-one.

The event will take place at the Rutland Centennial Hall at 180 Rutland Road North Oct. 2, starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s civic election will be held Oct. 20.

In a bid to facilitate discussion, the resident’s association says it plans to hand out a list of issues it has identified as significant, both for the city as a whole and specifically for the Rutland area. It says it hopes the list will help spark discussion.

Prior to the last civic election, in 2014, the association held a similar event that attracted 46 candidates running for mayor, city councillor and school board trustee.

Candidates are asked to contact the association if they want to participate.

They can contact the association’s president Peter Pagliocchini at info@rutlandresidentsassociation.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Selfies with the Prime Minister in Penticton
Next story
New CEO found for Interior Health

Just Posted

A year after the Okanagan Centre wildfire, Lake Country residents return home

Buildings are being reconstructed along Nighthawk Road

Cycling event prompts Kelowna road closures

City to host Axel Merckx Youth Cycling Series Aug. 10 to 12

Okanagan electricity rates remain steady

Kelowna won’t see a rise in rates this year says FortisBC

Kelowna civic candidates to be given one-on-one opportunity with voters

Rutland Residents’ Association planning “general assembly” all-candidates gathering

New CEO found for Interior Health

Kelowna - Susan Brown has been named CEO for IH

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

Heat wave sparks North Okanagan wildfire growth

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

Open-flame floating lanterns land in B.C. residential neighbourhood

‘It did pose a risk to the community,’ fire chief says

Predator Ridge hosting job fair Thursday

Predator Ridge is holding a hiring fair on Thursday, Aug. 9.

Vernon back-to-school Reading Refresher Camp coming up

Help your child boost their reading skills in this one-week camp.

North Okanagan fitness specialist ranked top five in Canada

Sareena Sharma-Nickoli runs Soul Studio in Vernon.

After 36 years, an iconic Lower Mainland costume shop will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

‘Little buggers’ help North Okanagan man reach 98

Friends, family, neighbours gather in Cherryville to celebrate Carl Werner’s latest birthday

North Okanagan councillor talks amalgamation

Spallumcheen’s Ed Hanoski wants topic on October ballot for township and City of Armstrong

Most Read