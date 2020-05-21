Michael Hockley sprays down equipment at the YMCA in downtown Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Kelowna cleaning company keeping businesses safe amid pandemic

Vitatek Solutions uses safe, hospital-grade disinfectants to help fight COVID-19

A local cleaning company is helping businesses all across the country disinfect their premises as they gear up to reopen.

Michael Hockley works in business development for Vitatek Solutions, and he said they’ve seen a surge in demand as COVID-19 blew through Canada.

According to Hockley, Vitatek Solutions has been around for the last two years, but they recently got so much more traction after people realized their disinfectants are not only safe for people and the environment but are also hospital-grade and can help protect from COVID-19.

“We use Vital Oxide, which is made out of chlorine dioxide. It’s a stabilized form of chlorine dioxide, which gives it a shelf life of up to two years. It makes it one of the most powerful oxidants out there,” he said.

“It’s two and a half times stronger than bleach without the harmful effects to people and the environment.”

The company uses electrostatic sprays, which Hockley said ensures that the disinfectant can get onto any surface, including hard to reach areas.

“The sprayer itself has an electrode in it, so when the atomized spray comes out, it has a positive charge. It will literally go onto any surface and cling like a magnet… and like magnets, as it’s going over the surface, the droplets won’t stack on top of each other, they will cover the surface evenly so you get a full coverage.”

Currently, they’re providing products and services to transit providers, commercial and residential buildings, as well as school districts within B.C., as well as throughout Canada.

For more information on Vitatek Solution’s products and services, visit their website.

