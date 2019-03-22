N7 Nitro Cold Brew from Cherry Hill Coffee. Photo: Cherry Hill Coffee FaceBook

Kelowna coffee maker responds to product recall

Cherry Hill Coffee recovers 90 per cent of voluntary recalled cold brew coffee

Kelowna’s Cherry Hill Coffee released a statement Friday to provide clarification on the voluntary recall of its N7 Nitro Cold Brew Coffee product.

Cherry Hill Coffee said that it was a voluntary recall, and was not initiated by did Interior Health, the statement said.

“We worked with Interior Health, who reviewed our production and distribution and determined that we needed to make improvements to our transport and delivery to ensure we maintain refrigeration of the product at all times,” Cherry Hill said in the statement.

There have been no reports of incidents or anyone reported sick from drinking the product from any retailers of the coffee in B.C. Cherry Hill Coffee said that the quality and safety are paramount for the local business.

READ MORE: Nitro Cold Brew Coffee from B.C. roaster recalled due to botulism scare

Because cold brew coffee is produced without heat and is not meant for immediate consumption, cold brew coffee has a higher food safety risk than hot coffee, the statement said.

“We were instructed to change our best before date from 4 months to 2 months and to improve record keeping. In light of the new information and concerns that refrigeration at retail or the consumer level were beyond our immediate control, we thought the responsible measure was to cease any production or sales and conduct a voluntary recall.”

“This was the sole and unanimous decision of the team at Cherry Hill Coffee and was not mandated by Interior Health,” said the statement.

READ MORE: It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

READ MORE: Second case of measles reported in the B.C. Interior

Cherry Hill Coffee suggests that any remaining N7 Nitro beverages are disposed, or returned.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Challenge issued to keep Okanagan Rail Trail free of dog poop

Just Posted

‘Quick Pitch’ challenge gives UBC Okanagan students shot to change the city

Teams can win cash after proposing changes to improve Kelowna

SNC-Lavalin maintaining WR Bennett Bridge amidst controversy in Ottawa

The engineering company designed and maintains the bridge between Kelowna and West Kelowna

Car torched: $1,000 reward offered for return of stolen massage machine

Odette Baumgartner’s vehicle was stolen and then burned in Kelowna.

Dust advisory in affect for Kelowna

Avoid roads with heavy vehicle traffic

Big White firefighters camp on roof to raise money

The eighth annual Rooftop Camp Out, hosted by the Big White Fire Department, starts Friday

Rain may be on its way for the Okanagan Valley

A mix of sun and cloud, with periods of rain in the forecast

Tips to keep your home safe during wildfire season

With wildfire season getting closer, the Penticton Fire Dept. offer tips to keep your home safe

Mayor seeks to reduce eyesore of fire damaged 7-Eleven

Business asked to improve appearance of Salmon Arm building’s exterior by our tourist season

Fundraiser for South Okanagan “supermom” who died suddenly

Friends described the 40-year-old Penticton woman as a supermom.

B.C. conservation officers talk bear awareness

How to stay safe this spring in bear country

Fierce feline spotted as ‘aggressor’ in face off with coyote in B.C. backyard

North Vancouver resident Norm Lee captures orange cat versus coyote in backyard showdown

Wilson-Raybould to reveal more details, documents on SNC-Lavalin affair

Former attorney general has written to the House of Commons justice committee

Anti-discrimination group wants to map offenders with cross-Canada hate atlas

Morgane Oger Foundation issues call for volunteers to help build Canadian Atlas of Populist Extremism

Kater to launch ridesharing service in Vancouver by end of month

The Surrey-based company got its permits from the Vancouver Taxi Association

Most Read