Kelowna coffee shop offers free coffee, workspace to wildfire evacuees

Bright Jenny Coffee is inviting evacuees in, ‘treat this place like an extension of your home’

Kelowna’s Bright Jenny Coffee has launched a pay it forward program to support those affected by forest fires.

“Customers can make a donation to support their fellow community members by buying them a coffee, and kinda paying it forward to the next person,” says Bright Jenny barista Erinn McLaughlin. “Anybody who’s been displaced or affected by the fires can come by the coffee shop and get a free coffee.”

The local coffee shop announced this program through an Instagram post on August 16, and the reception has been “excellent” so far.

“We’ve already been quite surprised by the engagement,” said McLaughlin.

Evacuees are also welcome to utilize any of Bright Jenny’s all-purpose spaces. Usually offered as rental spaces, these three areas, dubbed the Bright Lab consists of a full kitchen, living room area and a plethora of workspace complete with a WiFi connection are open to evacuees looking for a place to be.

“We encourage anybody who is being displaced from their homes or forced to evacuate, that they treat this place as an extension of their home. If they need internet and good coffee and a place to hang out they can come by the coffee shop”

Bright Jenny is accepting donations online orderbrightjenny.ca at and in person at 984 Laurel Avenue.

The money will go towards the cost of free coffee for evacuees and firefighters; any excess funds will be donated to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

