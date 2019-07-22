The show is set to take place Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. (Contributed)

Kelowna comedians tell jokes for wildfire relief

All ticket sales from Comedy for a Cause will go to the Canadian Red Cross Fire Relief Fund.

“Everything is either on fire or not on fire yet” according to local comic David Kopp.

And that’s why Kelowna Comedy is set to host Comedy for a Cause, presented by Kelowna Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, to benefit the Canadian Red Cross Fire Relief Fund this Friday (July 26) at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge.

Every penny taken for admission to the event, which features 10 comics from the B.C. area and beyond, will be going straight to the Red Cross for fire relief and prevention efforts.

“This summer has been awesome so far,” said Kopp, founder of Kelowna Comedy and host of the event. “But you never know when it’s going to happen. I’m hoping this can serve as some sort of preparation (for the fires).”

Kopp said shows that are fundraiser-based can draw a lot of new faces, so all of the comics are coming prepared with their best material.

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday and reservations can be made at 250-860-9500.

“I really hope a lot of people come out so we can send a big cheque to the Canadian Red Cross,” Kopp added.

You can find out more about Kelowna Comedy at their website.

