Kelowna comes together for Coldest Night of the Year

“We can achieve so much more together than on our own…”

By Ava Durrell

This past Saturday was a cold one, as Kelowna’s own Metro Community along with the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation hosted the Coldest Night of the Year walk. This annual event, which this year gathered over 150 participants, raises both funds and awareness for the community’s less fortunate.

With a 4.6 per cent unemployment rate, according to homelesshub.ca, there are approximately 279 residents are living on the streets. Of that number 233 are described as being “absolutely homeless.”

The walk Saturday was aimed at gathering residents of Kelowna from all stages of life to raise awareness about those in our community who need help.

One of the walkers, Wendy Delcourt of the Delcourt Advisory Group, has been involved with the CNOY committee for the past two years.

“My favourite thing about community events is that we can achieve so much more together than on our own and we learn about one another and who in our community shares the same heart and compassion for the cause,” said Delcourt.

She was also motivated to participate as fully possible this year.

“We also get the honour and privilege of discovering more of the unique qualities in one another as we serve together and work toward a common goal,” said Delcourt. “It inspires my heart to live in a community like Kelowna where people will join and learn and serve and grow to help Kelowna become a healthier city.”

Information on this event, and where and how you can donate or support this walk, is available on cnoy.org.

 

