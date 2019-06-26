500 riders and walkers took part in the Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride, presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation. (Canadian Mental Health Association)

Kelowna community bike ride raises $120,000 for charity

Money from the Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride went to the Canadian Mental Health Association

Five-hundred riders and walkers came together last weekend to take part in the Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride, presented by the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation.

The event raised $120,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Kelowna for essential programs and services around mental health and suicide prevention—with more still coming in.

“There are many in our community who still feel the stigma. That’s why events like this are so important, so no one feels alone,” said Shelagh Turner, CMHA Kelowna’s executive director.

“We are very grateful to everyone who rode, walked, donated and supported this event and we want them to know those in our community who are struggling, see it and are grateful too.”

Money raised for the event will stay local, going to CMHA Kelowna programs and services that help people of all ages access the help and support they need to live their best lives.

Donations for the CMHA Kelowna ride are still being accepted at ridedonthide.com/kelowna.

