Kelowna Community Chorus performs on international stage for first time

Approximately 3,000 people watched the chorus perform “Christmas Dreams” in New York last month

It was the performance of a lifetime that many Kelowna Community Chorus (KCC) members will never forget.

In late November, KCC members joined 200 other choir members and the New York Symphony to perform Christmas Dreams at Carnegie Hall in New York.

READ MORE: Rotary Carol Fest rings in Christmas season for Okanagan

According to Kelowna resident Larry Kelly, approximately 3,000 people packed the hall to hear the performance led by world-renowned composer Joseph Martin.

After the performance, KCC members received a standing ovation from onlookers and a special thanks from Martin for the performance.

The performance was a milestone for the community choir, which previously hadn’t performed outside of Canada on the international stage.

The KCC consists of approximately 80 different members who are located from across the Central Okanagan.

For more information on the choir, you can visit the organization’s website.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One lane, alternating traffic reopened on Highway 97

Just Posted

Kelowna Community Chorus performs on international stage for first time

Approximately 3,000 people watched the chorus perform “Christmas Dreams” in New York last month

Rockets return home after 18 day break, host Giants

Kelowna wrapped a 6-game praire road-trip, picking up 4 wins

UPDATE: One lane, alternating traffic reopened on Highway 97

Vehicle collision caused power line to fall around Beaver Lake Road

Sentencing for former West Kelowna teacher who sexually exploited student adjourned until new year

The continuation will likely take place in January or February 2020

Peachland gets new rainbow sidewalk

Rainbow colours will soon be painted in parallel bars in front of the city’s information centre

Festive flashmob breaks out at Westbank Superstore

Staff and customers were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘I was afraid he was going to shoot me’: alleged victim in Sagmoen case says

Trial of Curtis Sagmoen continued Tuesday at the Vernon Law Courts

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Some kids won’t be on board North Okanagan school buses in new year

School District trying to free up spaces for those waitlisted

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

Most Read