Kelowna community groups band together to help voters decide

Future of Kelowna Consortium says they want to help area residents evaluate candidates

With the intention of vetting municipal candidates based on their views on issues they say are important to Kelowna, a group of area organizations have joined forces.

Members of the newly formed Future of Kelowna Consortium say they want to help area residents evaluate candidates by their responses through an open and objective process.

“Name recognition is often said to win municipal elections,” said Robert Stupka, one of the group organizers and a K.L.O Neighbourhood Association council member, in a press release.

“What really should matter is the positions and the qualifications of candidates.”

“We heard from a number of community organizations that there was a desire to understand each candidate’s positions with clarity, so our goal is to help voters make informed choices”

The five key initiatives endorsed by the group include:

The Principles and Goals of Imagine Kelowna: A vision crafted by the people of Kelowna – 4,000 voices.

Growth Scenario 3 as selected by Kelowna residents during the pick your path consultation process: A progressive shift with development focused in the urban core with a mix of housing form options close to their work, amenities, and a neighborhood that offers a mix of transportation choices.

Journey Home Strategy: A community-driven and inclusive 5-year plan to address homelessness with a focus on ensuring that everyone has a place to call home.

Climate Action: To help Kelowna adapt to climate change including valuing and protecting natural assets, and to enable Kelowna residents to live with a smaller carbon footprint and lower energy costs by implementing a plan aligned with provincial greenhouse gas reduction targets (40 per cent reduction by 2030, and 60 per cent reduction by 2040).

The BC Energy Step Code Implementation Strategy: A road map to support the construction of energy efficient buildings and homes that more affordable to operate in Kelowna.

Nine organizations are currently signed on to the MOU including: the K.L.O. Residents Association, Kelowna South-Central Association of Neighbourhoods, PLAN Kelowna, BC Poverty Reduction Coalition, Kelowna Area Cycling Coalition, Fresh Outlook Foundation, Summerhill Pyramid Winery, Kelowna People’s Alliance and Global Empowerment Coalition of the Central Okanagan.

The questionnaire will be provided to the candidates by the end of this week. Responses will be shared through the group’s networks and the media in the week of Oct. 8.

Groups interested in participating and signing the MOU can email futurekelowna@gmail.com