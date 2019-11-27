Kelowna community raises over $200,000 with poppy drive

The poppy drive helps veterans in need across the Okanagan

Volunteers gathered at the Kelowna legion on Tuesday to celebrate the community’s generous donations during the 2019 poppy campaign.

This year, the community-generated over $200,946 for a number of services in the community such as veterans, cadet programs, bursaries and youth programs.

“The money goes a long way because we have to spend it all every year,” said Kelowna Legion service officer Jim Jones.

“It all goes out to community services and to veterans and their families so it means a great deal.”

The legion raised over $200,000 for the Poppy Fund in 2018, all of which went to help veterans in need.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school officials address concerns over aging Rutland Middle School

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death
Next story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Just Posted

Kelowna community raises over $200,000 with poppy drive

The poppy drive helps veterans in need across the Okanagan

Rockets grab point, but drop shoot-out loss to visiting Oil Kings

Kelowna fell 1-0 to Edmonton Tuesday night

Kelowna-based artist Megan Freedman wins international music award

The “Roots and Wings” music video won an achievement award from Global Music Awards in California

Knox Mountain area residents hold protest over homeless camp move

Residents said they were frustrated with the last minute notice

Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Straight from DeHart

Earthly Creations marks 20 years in business

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

Judge finds B.C. couple not liable after man slips, injures back on cleared sidewalk

The couple had cleared and salted the sidewalk in front of their home

Princeton Posse roundup North Okanagan Knights

Princeton visitors score big 4-1 KIJHL win in third-place showdown in Armstrong

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Armstrong lights up for Christmas

Home for the Holidays and 27th annual light up and parade

Most Read