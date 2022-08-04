Kelowna Community Theatre celebrating 60 years of success

The public is invited to an open house Sept. 13, to showcase recent enhancements at the theatre

This year the Kelowna Community Theatre (KCT) marks its 60th anniversary.

The venue has been bringing world-class music, dance, theatre, and comedy to the Central Okanagan since 1962. Festivities are set for September, with the public invited to an open house on Sept. 13, to showcase recent enhancements at the theatre. Anniversary presentations with The Gary Cable Project and special guests are Sept. 16-17.

“The pandemic has certainly been challenging, but it’s also given us the chance to revitalize our facility to ensure it continues to serve our patrons, presenters, and local cultural community well into its retirement years,” said Caroline Ivey, KCT manager. “What better way to celebrate than with one of Canada’s most acclaimed musical acts?”

The Gary Cable Project is a Kelowna-based nine-piece band whose members have performed and recorded with Barbara Streisand, The Pointer Sisters, Sarah McLachlan, Ray Charles, Bryan Adams, and others. The band will appear with special guests Rosemary Thompson and the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO).

“We’re thrilled to be working with Rosemary and the OSO,” said Cable. “The OSO was one of the first organizations to perform at KCT way back in 1962, so it’s very special to have the chance to bring them to the stage as part of this anniversary celebration.”

Proceeds from the performances will be shared between the Gary Cable Foundation and the Central Okanagan Foundation to support local arts and culture organizations.

More information about the 60th Anniversary celebrations can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

