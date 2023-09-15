Kelowna community unified to grieve, plan for the future as wildfires burn on

The local chapter of Fridays for Future organized a climate event in front of City Hall on Sept. 15

Hundreds gathered in front of Kelowna’s City Hall today for a Community Through Climate Crisis event.

The event, organized by the Kelowna branch of Fridays for Future, was intended to allow for people to come together and grieve and process the devastation of the fires that continue to burn near West Kelowna.

“Now is the time to come together as a community not only to grieve our losses and offer support to each other but also to think about what we want the future of the Okanagan to look like,” said Friday’s for Future in a statement.

Fridays for the Future is an international environmental activism youth-led initiative started by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The rally featured live music, snacks, sign making, sidewalk chalk and the construction of a collaborative scrapbook.

The live music was overlaid by laughter and conversation about activism and punctuated with the sound of drills as the Okanagan Transit Alliance was busy building benches that will be placed at bus stops around the city as a way to improve the experience of riding the bus.

People from various organizations around the Okanagan chatted with all sorts of people including those who have been advocating for the environment since the 60s as well as first time climate change rally attendees.

“Climate action can take many forms, and there is no one way to be an activist,” said Friday’s for Future.

The Sept. 15, event marked the first in what will be a series of climate action events taking place in Kelowna, including a march from City Hall on Sept. 17, and a climate action fair on Sept. 19, at Okanagan College.

To learn more about the Kelowna branch of Fridays for Future, or to join, visit them on Instagram at @fridaysforfuture.kelowna or on Facebook.

“In the face of chaos created by climate change, we must continue to show up for each other and work together to find new solutions and ways to support our communities and the land we live with.”

