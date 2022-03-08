Kelowna commuter accident at Leckie and Harvey

Both vehicles need to be towed from the scene

The collision occurred at Leckie and Harvey (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

A two vehicle car crash at Highway 97 and Leckie Rd. is causing congestion for commuter traffic.

The two cars collided in the intersection at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Traffic is delayed Northbound and a lane is closed Westbound on Leckie, near the Canadian Tire.

Both the blue and white four door cars are unable to drive and will need to be towed. While awaiting a tow truck the white car was moved to the parking lot.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of Kelowna