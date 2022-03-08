Kelowna commuter accident at Leckie and Harvey

A two vehicle car crash at Highway 97 and Leckie Rd. is causing congestion for commuter traffic.
The two cars collided in the intersection at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Traffic is delayed Northbound and a lane is closed Westbound on Leckie, near the Canadian Tire.
Both the blue and white four door cars are unable to drive and will need to be towed. While awaiting a tow truck the white car was moved to the parking lot.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.