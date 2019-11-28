Kelowna company awarded $27.4M tender to build H.S. Grenda Middle School

Maple Reinders Constructors hope to have Lake Country school open by September of 2021

Central Okanagan board of education members awarded a $27.4 million contract to Maple Reinders Constructors (MRC) to build a new middle school in Lake Country on Wednesday night (Nov. 27).

Once complete, H.S. Grenda Middle School will provide up to 600 new spaces for students in Grades 6 to 8 and will be built on district-owned property south of George Elliot Secondary School.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school board settles on H.S. Grenda Middle School

“We’re excited to be doing this and have a local project that we can excel at,” said MRC construction manager Greg Schulte.

“We’re excited to be getting this done for the students of Lake Country.”

Schulte estimates that 10 to 20 of his crew will be employed to build the school during peak construction.

During the board meeting, Central Okanagan secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman said additional work such as road improvements and landscaping will bring the total project costs to $34.4 million.

“The difference in cost is that we will have consultants such as architects working on the project,” said Stierman. “There will also be extra costs associated with ground work and road improvements.”

Stierman said a neighbourhood learning centre also being built at the school is included in the final project cost.

“We do have a 3,200 square foot location that does have a kitchen and bathroom that’s currently part of the project design,” said Stierman

“We are currently working with the District of Lake Country to determine the usage of that site.”

The province said in February of 2018 the new school will help address enrollment pressure in Lake Country, which is currently running at 125 per cent capacity.

According to the SD23 website, the new school is anticipated to be ready for occupancy in September of 2021.

