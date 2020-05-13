Kelowna company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

A Kelowna-based company is challenging the community to use the time off caused by the pandemic to make a positive impact.

Living Water Mechanical Service has partnered with the Kelowna Salvation Army to launch the #CommunityKindnessChallenge.

Living Water owner Stu Kyle said the point was to encourage some of his staff to fill the needs in their communities. In this instance, they saw it fit to help the non-profit to provide much-needed services in the city.

“The Salvation Army has a really big need right now. A lot of their volunteers are seniors and can’t be here at the time, so we’re just stepping up and helping them out and doing what we can to help them bag the food they hand out for their street ministry,” he said.

“We want to see what (the community) can do during these troubled times. Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there.”

Kelowna Salvation Army’s lead pastor Darryl Burry said staff from Living Water have been providing them support by building food hampers, preparing supplies for meal services, as well as tasks in and around their facilities, including painting and some repairs.

“We’ve had guests who’ve required some assistance with lawn care, and they’ve been willing to do that for them and donate their time to go and meet some of these practical needs for people who are facing some struggles during these days,” he said.

Jo Anne McLellan owns Local Marketing Plus, and she’s one of the local businesses that answered Kyle’s challenge.

“When I found out about their challenge, I called my clients to step up to the plate to see what they can do,” she said. McLellan added that since putting out the call, several other businesses in Kelowna have donated services and classes, including website development services, automotive repairs, and martial arts classes.

“Kelowna is such a strong community and this is really the time to help out.”

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an email and let us know!

READ: Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

READ: Kelowna to open some public facilities in phased-in reopening plan

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trees cut illegally from Okanagan Rail Trail
Next story
Shuswap residents, would-be tourists urged stay home over May long weekend

Just Posted

City of West Kelowna to resume public hearings

The hearings are to resume later this month

Cyclist struck on Highway 97 N in Kelowna

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Tuesday

1,400 in the dark on Westside Road near Vernon

BC Hydro crews on site making repairs

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centres

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Kelowna company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna

Virus prompts Salmon Arm teacher to take 100 mile walk for hospital

Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Skimikin Lake in Shuswap bursts banks, floods road

The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Williams Lake hospital shows creativity in the face of COVID-19

Interior Health stated staff capitalized on flood to create negative pressure unit

Most Read