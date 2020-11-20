Joe and Lynda Gerolami own Border Plumbing, Heating & Electrical. (Contributed)

Kelowna company to provide heating to families in need

Border Plumbing, Heating and Electrical are providing hot water and heating to the top nominees

Kelowna’s Border Plumbing, Heating and Electrical is stepping up to help less fortunate families stay warm this winter.

With Christmas around the corner and many struggling financially during the pandemic, the company is looking to spread holiday cheer and goodwill by giving the gift of hot water to families in need.

“We know that many families have been hit hard this year, either from the COVID-19 pandemic, illness, financial stress or other circumstances,” explained the owners of Border Plumbing, Heating and Electrical, Joe and Lynda Gerolami.

“When times are tough, maintaining or repairing a home’s heating system, hot water tank or plumbing system might not be at the top of the priority list. We know this, and we want to help.”

Border Plumbing, Heating and Electrical wants to do its part for the community and support a couple of families in need by providing service to their heating or hot water system or replacing their furnace or hot water tank.

READ MORE: The Child Advocacy Centre partners with WFN

If you know of someone who may be struggling or going through a rough patch and who could use a new furnace or hot water system, Border Plumbing, Heating and Electrical is asking you to nominate that person to receive either the ‘Gift of Heat or the Gift of Hot Water’.

The nomination process is simple and could make a world of difference for your nominee.

“Our community has been supporting us for over 20 years and we want to support our community by being there in their time of need,” said Gerolami.

You can nominate someone for either the ‘Gift of Heat of the Gift of Hot Water’ by completing the form here. A nominee will be chosen for each gift on Dec. 15.

READ MORE: Second legal cannabis store opens in Lake Country

Most Read