Kelowna conservation officers save baby deer

Oh, deer. It was the cutest rescue ever.

Kelowna’s version of Bambi has a happy ending.

The Conservation Officer Service posted a photo of two fawns trapped below a cattle guard, while a mother deer stood nervously nearby.

While the situation could have gone terribly wrong, the conservation officers saved the day with the help of some nearby members of the public and lifted the creatures from the guard.

“The first fawn that was recovered immediately ran to mom and began nursing,” read the post. “After being reunited, the family exited the vineyard away from the cattle guard.”

