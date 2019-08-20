A gas line was struck on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, on Taylor Road in a construction mishap. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Kelowna construction crew snags gas line on Taylor Road

Crews are working to patch the line

An excavator struck a gas line on Taylor Road near Gaggin Road Tuesday morning before 10 a.m. during a maintenance job.

A reporter on scene said the area smelt of gas and Kelowna Fire is on scene as a precaution.

The site foreman quickly reported to the scene to start patching up the snagged gas line.

Nicole Brown, communications advisor for FortisBC said given the area of the hit, they may have to suspend service for up to three people in order to make the repairs, but that decision has yet to be made.

“This is a routine part of what we do each day,” she said.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

