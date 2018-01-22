Kelowna cop finds stolen tires

Officer stumbles across tires while searching for a suspect in unrelated case

The Kelowna RCMP say they have found a large number of tires stolen from a city business 10 days ago.

The discovery was made Jan. 14 but is only being reported by police now.

According, Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said a police officer “stumbled” across the stash of stolen tires in the garage of a Rutland home eight days ago, as they searched for a male suspect in an unrelated matter.

On Jan. 12, just before 8:30 a.m., the RCMP received a report of an overnight commercial break, enter and theft of thousands of dollars worth of tires from a car dealership in the 2500-block of Enterprise Way.

“On Jan. 14, a general duty officer was in the process of conducting a search of a Hollydell Road residence, for a male suspect on an unrelated matter, when she stumbled upon numerous tire sets stashed in the home’s garage,” said O’Donaghey.

“Police have since seized the nearly 30 stolen tires, which were then returned to the affected dealership, where employees continue to assess whether or not any tires remain outstanding.”

No arrests have yet been made in connection to the break in at the dealership.

