Kelowna cops descend on city home

Police say they executed a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation

Kelowna RCMP say its offciers executed a search warrant on a home located in South East Kelowna Wednesday night.

The home is located at Diamond Road and Stewart Road East.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey confirmed the search was conducted in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation but gave no other information.

If you saw anything, contact the Kelowna Capital News at edit@kelownacapnews.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Regional District of North Okanagan to share info on Vernon cultural facility referendum

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke settling into the Southern Interior

Smoke is starting to get thicker

Kelowna cops descend on city home

Police say they executed a search warrant in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation

Extreme caution advised in West Kelowna due to fire threat

City urging the public to be especially vigilant in parks and forested areas

Gottfriedsen Wildfire, north of Highway 97C, mapped at 400 hectares

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Election spending limits in place, Kelowna interest still growing

Candidates can only take donations of up to $1,200 from individuals

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting

Four dead after shooting in New Brunswick, one suspect in custody.

Regional District of North Okanagan to share info on Vernon cultural facility referendum

Public information campaign on Oct. 20 borrowing referendum will start in late August

Woman found dead on Kamloops bike path

Police do not believe the woman’s death to be suspicious

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

VIDEO: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge fire

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Children born to spies in Canada should not be handed citizenship: Ottawa

In a newly filed court submission, the government argues the Toronto-born son of Russian intelligence agents should be denied Canadian citizenship.

Surge in part-time work offsets full-time losses, helps drops unemployment rate

A rush of new part-time jobs offset a drop in full-time work last month to help Canada post a net gain of 54,100 positions and drop the national unemployment rate down to a four-decade low.

Prosecutors to rest case at Manafort financial fraud trial

On Thursday, a group of bank employees told jurors about discrepancies and outright falsehoods contained on Manafort’s loan applications.

Most Read