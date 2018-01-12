Kelowna cops investigate large tire theft

Police say thieves took the tires from a dealership on Enterprise Way overnight

Kelowna police are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars worth of used tires.—Image: Capital News file

Kelowna RCMP are investigating an overnight break-in and theft, where thousands of dollars worth of used vehicle tires were taken from a local car dealership.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday, RCMP received a report of a commercial break and enter, believed to have been committed sometime overnight, at a car dealership in the 2500-block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna.

Police say the suspect or suspects cut through a fence to gain entry to the commercial property, where they broke into a steel shipping container and stole multiple sets of various models of used tires.

“Investigators believe a vehicle was used in the crime, as police discovered the locks used to secure the vehicle barriers, which lead to the recreational trails of Enterprise Park that run parallel to the business, had been forcibly removed,” said RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The police have not yet ruled out the possibility the suspect or suspects “prowled” businesses in the area searching for an opportunity to commit the crime.

“Therefore, we are asking businesses in the 2400 to 2600-blocks of Enterprise Way to review their surveillance camera footage for any suspicious vehicles or persons seen during the evening hours of Jan. 11 and morning hours of Jan.12,” said O’Donaghey.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Const. Lamont-Paradis of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can left online at www.crimestoppers.net or texted to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

