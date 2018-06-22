Updated: Kelowna cops investigating a serious hit and run Friday afternoon

Police say BMW driver fled the scene after a pedestrian was seriously injured on Rutland Road North

Update—6 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP say they have found the BMW involved in the hit and run that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries earlier in the day.

But they have not located or identified the driver.

The driver did not remain at the scene after the incident on Rutland Road North near the intersection Klassen Road.

Kelowna RCMP’s forensic identification unit, along with the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were en route to the scene late Friday afternoon, said police.

Original story:

Kelowna RCMP’s municipal traffic section officers are on scene investigating a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Rutland Road North.

Around 2:26 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene after the pedestrian was struck by navy blue BMW I Series near Klassen Road. RCMP officers found the seriously injured male laying unconscious in the roadway.

The male driver of the BMW did not remain at the scene and was last seen driving east on McCurdy Road. The BMW will have front end damage and a broken windshield say police.

BC Ambulance Service paramedics rushed the injured pedestrian to hospital for immediate treatment. His condition is deemed serious.

A portion of Rutland Road North between Fitzpatrick Road and Wallace Road remains closed at this time, as investigators secure the collision scene and await the arrival of a collision analyst of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

If you witnessed of the incident, or if you see the BMW in question, and have not yet spoken to police, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP municipal traffic section at 250-762-3300.

