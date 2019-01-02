Kelowna cops looking for motorists who may have info about suspected arson

Kelowna RCMP are asking anyone driving in the area of the 400-block of Royal Avenue in Kelowna Dec. 19 around 8:30 p.m.to come forward as they may have seen suspected arsonists. —Image: RCMP video

In an effort to gather information, the Kelowna RCMP has released video surveillance footage as it continues to investigate a structure fire in the city last week that is believed to have been deliberately set.

On Dec. 19 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers were called to help the Kelowna Fire Department in responding to a report of a fire in the 400 block of Royal Avenue.

Fire crews and police officers found a pick-up truck parked in a carport engulfed in flames, with the fire spread to the nearby structure. Investigators confirmed the blaze originated in the pick-up truck box and was deemed suspicious.

“Several motorists were observed on the video surveillance footage, seized by police, passing by the blaze before emergency crews arrived on scene to battle the blaze,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“We believe there is a strong possibility that a witness may have observed the suspect or suspects fleeing from the crime scene, situated at the corner of Pandosy Street and Royal Avenue, immediately after the blaze was sparked.”

Police are now urging the motorists seen in the video to come forward to speak with them, and it is hoped they have dash camera footage of the fire scene.

“Investigators have no reason to believe that the incident was random in nature,” said O’Donaghey. “Thankfully the fire was quickly contained by fire crews and did not impact the operations of the (Kelowna General) hospital nearby.”

Anyone who was in the area prior to, or immediately following, the fire could have valuable information that may assist police in identifying the person or persons responsible for setting this careless blaze, said O’Donaghey.

The Kelowna RCMP are currently investigating a structure fire which occurred Wednesday night on Royal Ave. Kelowna Fire Dept. and police attended the scene where they found a pick-up truck parked in a carport engulfed in flames, which had then spread to the structure.

Fire crews and police found a pick-up truck parked in a carport engulfed in flames, with the fire having spread to the structure. Investigators have confirmed that the fire originated in the pick-up truck box and has been deemed as suspicious.

RCMP urge anyone with any information to come forward and contact Const. Kevin Hamilton of the Kelowna RCMP’s General Investigation Section at 250-470-6302.

To leave a tip and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave it online at www.crimestoppers.net.