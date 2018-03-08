Kelowna cops probe coffee shop robbery

Lone worker had to flea the scene to call 911 after Kelowna robbery

Kelowna RCMP continue their investigation into a robbery committed late Wednesday evening at a local coffee shop.

Police responded to a local coffee shop located in the 1900 block of Harvey Avenue just moments before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after emergency operators received a 911 emergency call of a robbery at that location.

Police have since learned that the victim, who later fled to a nearby business to place the 911 call, was alone and in the processing of closing the coffee shop for the evening when the robbery occurred.

The lone suspect was described to police as a skinny Caucasian male, approximately 6-feet tall, seen wearing dark clothing, with baggy pants, a hood and a black wool mask. He reportedly fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A canine with Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services was called to the scene to assist with a search, with negative results.

“Although weapons were not used in the crime, police have been told that the suspect utilized physical force to restrict the victim’s movements,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The victim who appeared uninjured was assessed at the scene by emergency paramedics.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) at 250-762-3300. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

