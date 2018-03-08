Kelowna cops probe coffee shop robbery

Lone worker had to flea the scene to call 911 after Kelowna robbery

Kelowna RCMP continue their investigation into a robbery committed late Wednesday evening at a local coffee shop.

Police responded to a local coffee shop located in the 1900 block of Harvey Avenue just moments before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after emergency operators received a 911 emergency call of a robbery at that location.

Police have since learned that the victim, who later fled to a nearby business to place the 911 call, was alone and in the processing of closing the coffee shop for the evening when the robbery occurred.

The lone suspect was described to police as a skinny Caucasian male, approximately 6-feet tall, seen wearing dark clothing, with baggy pants, a hood and a black wool mask. He reportedly fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A canine with Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services was called to the scene to assist with a search, with negative results.

“Although weapons were not used in the crime, police have been told that the suspect utilized physical force to restrict the victim’s movements,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The victim who appeared uninjured was assessed at the scene by emergency paramedics.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) at 250-762-3300. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders
Next story
VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Just Posted

Kelowna cops probe coffee shop robbery

Lone worker had to flea the scene to call 911 after Kelowna robbery

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Kelowna therapy dogs helping local RCMP

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

JoAnna’s House project gaining steam

Home away from home for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

Kelowna man faces mischief charge

Avalanche control planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Two closures totalling four hours are scheduled near Three Valley Gap

OPINION: Health sector behind on women’s rights

The CEO of B.C. Women’s Hospital says the health sector has a long ways to go

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

Most Read