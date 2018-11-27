Kelowna Corrections Officer honoured with medal

BC Corrections provides staff with opportunities to explore their passions and grow in their careers. - File Photo

More than 370 combined years of dedication to the safety of British Columbia’s communities have earned 17 provincial corrections staff national recognition including a Kelowna man.

Kevin Roberts, with Kelowna Community Corrections, was awarded a Corrections Exemplary Service Medal this month.

Roberts began his career with BC Corrections in April 1996, with Dawson Creek Probation and Family Court Services as a social program officer. During his time in Dawson Creek, Kevin worked with the Specialized Supervision Team focussing on providing intensive supervision to clients charged and convicted of sexual offences.

In March 1998, Kevin took a probation officer position in Fort St. John. He worked out of Fort St. John until November of the same year when he successfully obtained a youth probation officer role at the High Valley Lake Custody Centre in Logan Lake. In July 1999, Roberts transferred to Kelowna Community Corrections where he took on the role of adult probation officer and took on speciality supervision roles within the Kelowna office. Kevin sought opportunities within the Kelowna office to further his own professional development.

“In 2004, he was part of the Community Corrections Peer Review Team who were selected in 2005 for the ministry’s Learning and Leading Award. Roberts also took on temporary appointments as acting Local Manager in both Kelowna and Vernon. In 2007, Roberts was the successful candidate in obtaining the permanent role Corrections Exemplary Service Medals, which recognize two decades or more of exceptionally commendable service, represent the most prestigious national decoration for professionals in the sector, including correctional centre and probation office staff. Janet Austin, B.C.’s lieutenant governor, presented the awards at a ceremony at Government House.

“These skilled and compassionate professionals really are unsung heroes of public safety,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Helping clients to gain insights into their offending behaviours, to build life and career skills, and to get the supports they need to live crime-free in the community, are just some of the ways these staff foster profound, personnel changes that make B.C.’s streets safer for all of us.”

The Corrections Exemplary Service Medal marks 20 years; the Corrections Exemplary Service First Bar, 30 years. This year, 14 B.C. Corrections staff received the medal and three received the first bar. Recipient details can be found online.

For 35 years, the governor general of Canada, via B.C.’s lieutenant governor, has awarded the medals and bars to deserving corrections staff upon recommendation from B.C. Corrections.

