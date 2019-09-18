Update: Kelowna Costco may be on the move, council to hear plans within 6 months

A bigger Costco may be coming to Kelowna.

The new store, which would include a gas bar, is planning to relocate to vacant farmland across from the main entrance of Mission Creek regional park from its current spot on Highway 97.

The development application submitted to the City of Kelowna shows that the popular retailer would be located at the Baron and Leckie Road intersection if approved.

Derek Edstrom, director of divisional partnerships and investments with the City of Kelowna said residents shouldn’t be concerned about traffic issues surrounding the new location.

“Costco will be working with our transportation team to make sure it is optimized to work effectively,” he said. “One positive is that it’s close to its current retail location and we’re not adding to a new area that hasn’t seen a Costco.”

The city is also conducting a transportation analysis with the potential of a number of transportation improvements beyond a new set of lights along Leckie Road.

“Making sure (there is) good access is a priority for both the city and Costco as well,” says Edstrom.

The plans now under review by Kelowna city staff indicates the store would be about 20 per cent larger than the current location, coming in at over 155,000 square feet.

The initial plans for the new Costco would have 812 parking stalls.

There were rumblings that Costco was going to move to West Kelowna last January, which caused massive amounts of concerns on social media.

Once city planners complete their assessment of the development proposal, they will submit a report to city councilors recommending whether or not the property should be rezoned. Although the site is classed A1 farmland under the city’s zoning bylaw, it is not within the provincially controlled Agriculture Land Reserve.

Edstrom says the city is in early discussions with Costco and will be soon entering a standard development process that could be viewed before the council within a six-month time frame.

