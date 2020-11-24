Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna council allocates $8M provincial COVID-19 grant

$5.4 million will be applied to the city’s preliminary 2021 budget

Kelowna city council has allocated nearly $8 million in provincial grant funds to help address the financial turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday (Nov. 23), council approved the allocation of the $7.9-million COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant to support both losses this year and to be applied to the in-progress 2021 budget. The province is giving the cash to local governments to help deal with the increased operating costs and reduced revenues due to COVID-19, ensuring they can continue to provide necessary services.

The city is set to allocate $2.5 million to fund additional costs and revenue losses experienced throughout the year, including corporate preparedness planning and gaming revenues, as well as to support the Kelowna International Airport.

READ MORE: Contentious Kelowna Costco relocation moved to public hearing

READ MORE: Kelowna council quashes welcome sign proposal

The remaining $5.4 million will be applied to the city’s preliminary 2021 budget, allowing the city some more flexibility amid further expected costs and loss of revenue. Council will deliberate the 2021 budget on Dec. 10, 2020.

Coun. Luke Stack said he is “appreciative and relieved the province has come through with these funds.” Councillors also noted that they were expecting a grant around the $5-million mark, and were pleasantly surprised to learn the true amount.

“To see it coming in where it is is a huge relief to us as a city and to the taxpayers of our city.”

Coun. Gail Given, however, was slightly less optimistic. While appreciative of the government grant, she noted the city’s significant losses through the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said this may not make up in full.

“I don’t think it should be viewed as a gift of a golden egg.”

She thanked city staff for their work in preparing the 2021 budget, mentioning she knows it’s “going to be a tight one.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case confirmed at Canyon Falls Middle School
Next story
No injuries after fire rips through South Okanagan fruit stand

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UPDATE: Garage on Lakeshore Road burns to the ground, blaze deemed suspicious

Fire crews responded to the scene just after 4:30 p.m.

An empty learning space at Kelowna’s Canyon Falls Middle School prior to the school’s opening in fall 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Canyon Falls Middle School

This is the first case of COVID-19 being reported at Canyon Falls Middle School

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council allocates $8M provincial COVID-19 grant

$5.4 million will be applied to the city’s preliminary 2021 budget

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, families stay at a temporary evacuation center at Catanduanes province, eastern Philippines, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, as Typhoon Goni hits the country. Families living near coastal towns have moved to evacuation centers as the strong typhoon makes landfall. (Philippine Red Cross via AP)
Okanagan community group organizes fundraiser for typhoon-hit Philippines

Over two million people have been affected by flooding, with about 500,000 forced to leave homes

Masks are now officially mandatory in all City of Campbell River facilities. (Black Press File Photo)
Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

302 cases remain active; two in hospital

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

(Pixabay.com)
Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

Winston Blackmore (left) and James Oler (right) were sentenced on separate charges of polygamy this week in Cranbrook Supreme Court.
No more charges expected in Bountiful investigation, special prosecutor says

Special prosecutor says mandate has ended following review of evidence from Bountiful investigations

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

(Ty Hainsworth / Facebook)
No injuries after fire rips through South Okanagan fruit stand

A fruit stand caught fire Tuesday afternoon, closing Highway 97 for two hours

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

A major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue is nearing completion and the road is now re-opened to traffic between 33rd Street and 35th Street. (City of Vernon photo)
ROAD REPORT: More roundabouts coming to North Okanagan

New intersection lights up Dec. 13, 30th Street paving delayed, PV Road completed in Vernon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Ty Hainsworth / Facebook)
Highway 97 now clear following structure fire near Oliver

A fruit stand caught fire Tuesday afternoon

Most Read