Kelowna council approves development permit for Hiawatha RV Park

The first of four development permits for the massive development has been approved by city council

The first part of a large residential complex development in the location of the current Hiawatha RV Park has been approved by Kelowna city council.

On Monday, Dec. 7, council OK’d WestCorp’s development permit for 3787–3795 Lakeshore Road, approving the form and character of nine townhouse structures — the first three of 11 phases outlined in the company’s plans for the site.

Three more development permits are expected to come to council in the future for the rest project, including two contentious 14-storey towers. Westcorp estimates the entire project will take five to six years to build, with roughly 1,200 total units.

The Capital News previously reported that residents of the RV park have until the end of February to vacate their homes; however, council said it had been informed that residents will now have until the end of March to move out.

The townhouse complex is planned to include 128 two-bedroom units and 72 three-bedroom units. It would also include 314 parking spaces.

Council was supportive of the design of the buildings citing the nice transition between the three-storey townhomes and the nearby single-family residential neighbourhood, as well as the greenspaces between all the townhomes, which Coun. Gail Given said would be well utilized by the families the units will be targeted at.

The project still requires a building permit issued by the city before shovels can hit the ground.

