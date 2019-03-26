Kelowna council approves of new temporary farm worker housing at cherry farm

60 units of housing were approved by Kelowna council Monday

Kelowna councillors gave their nods of approval to allow 60 temporary farm housing units at a cherry farm.

The temporary dwellings, which will consist of 12 Adco trailers, which contain kitchens and washrooms, will be located on a 151-acre parcel of land at the farm’s location on Gallagher Drive.

The proposal is to put the trailers on the northeast corner of the property.

Coun. Luke Stack commended the positioning of the trailers, as it’s considerate of the surrounding area’s sight lines.

Now approved, the applicant will wait to receive approval from the Agricultural Land Commission and a building permit from the city before the trailers can be placed.

