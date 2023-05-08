Kelowna council calls for quick completion on Glenmore Recreation Park

A staff report calls for a $248 million investment in city parks in the 10-year capital plan

The master plan for Glenmore Recreation Park was prepared in 2016 with Phases 1 through 3 built from 2017 through 2021. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna city council is concerned about why it seems to be taking so long to complete Glenmore Recreation Park (GRP).

The discussion came up during a staff presentation at council’s morning meeting (May 8) on city parks, as part of the 10-year capital plan.

Coun. Charlie Hodge asked what work still needed to be done.

“I’m trying to understand what a priority Glenmore is considering that we’re looking at other things coming up and we haven’t finished Glenmore.”

Council was told that GRP is a priority.

“We’ve brought in Glenmore Recreation Park into priority one to be completed during this capital plan,” said Derek Edstrom, Divisional Director of Partnerships and Investments. “The important part to note is that right now public engagement is going on to make sure that we understand all the elements we should have at that park.”

Hodge responded that he was glad to hear it was a priority.

“I just want to see us get at it.”

Phases 1-3 of GRP were completed in 2021, and the rest of construction is expected to be completed between 2027 to 2029, according to staff.

Coun. Maxine DeHart had concerns about what she says is a four-year gap in the plan.

“I just can’t wrap my head around why there is such a gap there in that plan, because that’s all we hear is Glenmore.”

Staff explained that part of the planning involves balancing the amounts of taxation over each year.

“Glenmore is a big project, it’s heavy on taxation dollars,” said Robert Parlane, parks and buildings planning manager.

City Manager Doug Gilchrist noted that $22 million has already been funded or committed to GRP.

“There is a lot of money being spent on that park today,” he added. “We absolutely want to accelerate the finalization of it.”

Future plans for GRP include pickleball and tennis courts, and a splash park and skate park, playgrounds, and an amenity building.

With council accepting the staff report, Hodge suggested GRP be prioritized in the capital plan.

“I would like to have something happening in Glenmore sooner than later.”

Gilchrist told council that staff has heard them loud and clear.

“I think you’ll be enlightened with the conversation we have in the next couple of weeks on the broader package of a recreational bundle I call it, which does have the Glenmore area front and centre.”

The staff report calls for a $248 million investment in parks in the 10-year capital plan, although that is expected to rise due to inflationary pressures and increased parkland acquisition costs.

Council choose to go with Option B in the report, as suggested by staff, which currently includes investment in Rutland recreation, Casoroso, Gallagher, Chichester Wetland and Manhattan Point.

