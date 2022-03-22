Kelowna council clears rezoning for proposed condo building on Clement

Council has approved rezoning to make way for a condo development on Clement Avenue between Richter and Ethel Streets.

The applicant is proposing a six-storey, 66-unit building. A two-storey parkade would be accessible from the rear lane. Six ground-oriented townhouses would front onto Clement which would also screen the parkade from view and provide a pedestrian connection to the street.

The development consists of four properties (631, 647, 657, 677 Clement) that will be consolidated into one. A portion of the north-south lane between 657 and 677 Clement is proposed to be closed and incorporated into the development site. There is a home next to the development, at the corner of Clement and Richter, that would be orphaned by the consolidation.

“The applicant is proposing a second phase to the project,” said Lydia Korolchuck, planner specialist. “Right now, the owner of that corner property is not looking to sell at this time. “

As part of the project, upgrades will be needed to Clement Avenue along the full frontage of the subject property, with an extension to the Clement/Richter intersection. Upgrades required include a centre median on Clement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, LED street lighting, burial of overhead wires and removal of poles, landscaped and irrigated boulevard, and a storm drainage system.

City staff supports the development, stating it meets the intent of the Official Community Plan (OCP) and is consistent with the future land use for urban centre zones.

Read More: Kelowna council approves new KCC to be built next to Apple Bowl

Read More: Clinic for psychedelic therapy a first for Okanagan

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of Kelownadevelopment