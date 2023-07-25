Kelowna council considers daycare, housing projects for several neighbourhoods

Projects are proposed for the Mission, Rutland and McKinley Beach

More childcare spaces and housing are on tap for Kelowna’s Mission, Rutland and McKinley Beach communities.

Council has given initial consideration to rezoning an existing property to allow for a childcare facility on Lakeshore Road next to Anne McClymont Elementary School.

Concerns were raised about traffic queuing on Lakeshore trying to access the property, especially during school drop-off and pick-up times.

“We really appreciate them setting up the daycare, just concerned with safety issues especially around an elementary school,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

Council asked staff to ensure the applicant considers the matter as the file moves forward.

There were also concerns regarding an apartment complex proposed for 1885 Northern Flicker Road in McKinley Beach.

The six-storey building would provide 164 units, including 96 one-bedroom apartments.

However, there is a lack of nearby commercial and retail services and no transit connections in the area, according to staff.

“If the area really isn’t walkable, those 96 one-bedroom units are going to need to find other ways of transportation and it’s a little bit of a journey to get to those stores on a bike,” said Dyas.

Staff also explained that the developer is only building to six storeys instead of the nine permitted under zoning.

“I’m happy to hear they kept a little bit lower,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

Council approved a development permit for the project.

A development permit was also issued for a 16-unit townhouse development at Leathead and Fraser Roads in Rutland. The project will provide four two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units over four buildings.

“It’s nice to see 12 three-bedroom units,” said Dyas. “I think there are some very large positives and touches upon a lot of boxes.”

