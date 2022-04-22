Kelowna council considers nearly 4% property tax increase

Kelowna residents will pay an extra $86.47 this year on an average residential property tax bill if council approves a proposed 3.94 per cent increase.

That works out to about $7.20 a month. The proposed increase is 0.3 per cent higher than the preliminary proposed amount of 3.64 per cent approved by council in December 2021. The increase is primarily attributed to final, versus estimated, RCMP contract rates and inflationary pressures.

“As we look towards post-pandemic recovery, we remain fiscally responsible to ensure Kelowna continues to be well-positioned for a strong and sustainable future,” said Doug Gilchrist, city manager. “We will continue to balance competing priorities while delivering quality services and strategically investing in infrastructure that best serves our community, which will be home to 45,000 more people over the next 20 years.”

In the 2020 Citizen Survey, 79 per cent of residents said they receive good value for their municipal tax dollars and, 91 per cent, said they are satisfied with the overall level and quality of services provided by the city.

Council will consider the increase, as part of the city’s 2022 financial plan, at its next meeting (Apr. 25). Property taxes are due July 4.

Read More: Next stop for new regional transit facility

Read More: Kelowna International Airport marking 75 flights around the sun

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaProperty taxestaxes