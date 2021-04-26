A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ‘24-pump mega station’

Kelowna city council approved development permits for Costco, gas bar on Monday

Kelowna’s biggest grocery store is officially set to be accompanied by one of the region’s largest gas bars.

But some city councillors were less than enthused that the 24-pump gas station that covers 9,000 square feet won’t include any electric vehicle charging stations.

On Monday, April 26, city council gave final approval and issued a development permit to Costco’s new Kelowna 167,000-square-foot warehouse and its abutting 24-pump gas bar.

City staff said the gas bar will allow 24 vehicles to pump gas simultaneously, with space for three or four vehicles to queue behind each of the six service aisles. Costco did not include plans for electric vehicle charging stations at the gas bar or the warehouse parking lot, to the chagrin of Coun. Luke Stack.

“We’ve been looking so much at trying to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, but here’s this 24-pump mega station going right in the middle of our town centre. I’m disappointed they haven’t come forward with some sort of electric vehicle option, knowing that’s the direction we’re going,” said Stack, whose sentiment was echoed by Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

Wooldridge and Coun. Charlie Hodge were the lone dissenting votes in council’s 7-2 approval of the project.

Costco’s new location is set to open sometime this year, situated along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads behind the Real Canadian Superstore. The gas bar is set to be built along Baron Road, across Durnin Road from the main parking lot.

Costco gas bars are known to sell gas slightly cheaper than competitors. In Kamloops, GasBuddy showed Costco customers could fuel up for 134.9 cents per litre on April 26, while most other gas stations in the city were charging 139.9 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Kelowna council expedites road improvements in anticipation of new Costco

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves rezoning for contentious Costco relocation

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Just Posted

Kelowna singer song-writer, Scotty Berg (Contributed).
Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ‘24-pump mega station’

Kelowna city council approved development permits for Costco, gas bar on Monday

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna opens Bernard parking spaces for patio expansion

Full closure of Bernard still slated for this summer

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Station 32. (Contributed)
West Kelowna fire crews rescue man from gulley

A homeowner was working near the edge of a gulley on his property when he fell down an embankment

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Okanagan home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

Most Read