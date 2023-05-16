Kelowna council eager to move forward with Parkinson Recreation Centre replacement

The city will need to borrow $241.32 million to complete a number of recreation projects

After hearing that Parkinson Recreation Centre (PRC) is “functionally obsolete”, city council, at its May 15 regular meeting, directed staff to proceed with a funding strategy to replace the facility.

“What I’m hearing from the general public is let’s get on with it,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “We’ve been talking about it for eight years now, it’s time to move it forward.”

The PRC redevelopment is expected to cost at least $180 million, with an additional $62 million for site and offsite works.

Coun. Ron Cannan said while he believes investment in recreation is paramount for the community, he is advocating being more fiscally conservative.

“I’d like to see a rebuild of PRC but I don’t believe it needs to be triple the size,” he added.

Cannan also pointed out that the price has gone up by tens of millions of dollars over the past several years.

Staff expressed concern that if the city waits further to redevelop PRC, the cost will skyrocket.

“Inflation will happen continually,” said Derek Edstrom, divisional director of partnerships and investments. “If we wait another five or 10 years this is going to dramatically increase as well.”

Coun. Stack said citizens want more when it comes to sports and recreation.

“We simply do not have enough today. Even if we give this the go-ahead today, we’re still talking years before they’re actually useable.”

As well, $36 million has been set aside for the Glenmore and Mission activity centres, $4.5 million for Rutland Recreation Park and $5 million for partnerships with UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College.

The total is $287.5 million.

Of that amount, the city will need to borrow $241.32 million, but it also includes capital taxation, reserves, and grants.

There are $13 million in grant funds included in the strategy, which is coming from the $26 million Growing Communities Fund grant the city received earlier this year.

Part of the funds will be used to help soften the taxation impact of increased debt servicing costs. Staff projects that the taxation portion of $241 million will cost residents approximately $20 per year for five years, and the yearly tax increase will be in the 3.66 to 4.83 per cent range over the project construction years.

Borrowing the money would need to be approved by residents through an Alternate Approval Process (AAP).

It involves two weeks of public notification and 30 days for responses from residents. The AAP is expected to be conducted in late August to early September.

