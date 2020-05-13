An artists rendering of the proposed Chevron gas bar and Triple O’s drive-thru. (Contributed)

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

Kelowna council gave the green light to a new Triple O’s and Chevron gas bar proposed along Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road during a May 12 public hearing.

Albeit, with a tinge of reluctance, according to the mayor.

City staff recommended non-support on the application in part due to the city’s climate action plan and the GHG emissions caused by idling in drive-thru lanes, but council decided against that recommendation.

The new burger joint was also proposed on industrial land, prompting the need for council to grant a variance to allow for the restaurant and drive-thru at the gas bar.

“While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity,” read the report by city planner Aaron Thibeault. “Rather, it is a choice, and a choice that comes with a cost.”

While councillors largely agreed that drive-thrus do have an environmental impact, they said the area is largely car-centric and the impact of not approving it would be negligible.

“Do I think it’s better that we approve this? No,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “But I also don’t think it’s any worse. The majority of people in that area already would’ve been in vehicles.”

The mayor said a singular drive-thru would not be the tipping point of the city’s climate action efforts.

Much of the concern from residents sent to council — and posted on social media — was surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and how important drive-thrus have become in terms of getting food.

“We don’t build cities based on pandemics,” said Coun. Ryan Donn, the lone councillor against the proposal in the 8-1 vote.

The proposal also shows plans for landscaping to minimize the visual impact of the drive-thru — which the applicant described as quite extravagant compared to other proposals it has made in other cities — and two electric vehicle charging stations.

READ MORE: Several stores at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall expected to reopen after May long weekend

READ MORE: We’re lovin’ it: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CERB text scam hits Central Okanagan
Next story
Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Just Posted

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

Semi-truck catches fire on Highway 97 C near West Kelowna

The single occupant was able to escape without any injuries

COVID-19 affecting Kelowna rental market

Kelowna rent for a two-bedroom home is down in April over March, according to report

VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Kelowna events company goes virtual with 50 % of functions

Impact Events saw half of its summer events pivot to an online platform

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Straight from DeHart

New Kelowna winery faces pandemic limitations

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Trees cut illegally from Okanagan Rail Trail

Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers investigating

Funding granted to COVID-19 projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Initiative provides more than $70,000 to organizations within region

Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper lifejacket use is a factor

Police deliver topless hitchhiker to Princeton hospital

A woman who appeared on the side of Highway 3 in Princeton… Continue reading

Most Read