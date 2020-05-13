Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Kelowna council gave the green light to a new Triple O’s and Chevron gas bar proposed along Highway 97 and Sexsmith Road during a May 12 public hearing.
Albeit, with a tinge of reluctance, according to the mayor.
City staff recommended non-support on the application in part due to the city’s climate action plan and the GHG emissions caused by idling in drive-thru lanes, but council decided against that recommendation.
The new burger joint was also proposed on industrial land, prompting the need for council to grant a variance to allow for the restaurant and drive-thru at the gas bar.
“While drive-thrus represent a convenient way for many to pick up a meal, it cannot be said that they are a necessity,” read the report by city planner Aaron Thibeault. “Rather, it is a choice, and a choice that comes with a cost.”
While councillors largely agreed that drive-thrus do have an environmental impact, they said the area is largely car-centric and the impact of not approving it would be negligible.
“Do I think it’s better that we approve this? No,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “But I also don’t think it’s any worse. The majority of people in that area already would’ve been in vehicles.”
The mayor said a singular drive-thru would not be the tipping point of the city’s climate action efforts.
Much of the concern from residents sent to council — and posted on social media — was surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and how important drive-thrus have become in terms of getting food.
“We don’t build cities based on pandemics,” said Coun. Ryan Donn, the lone councillor against the proposal in the 8-1 vote.
The proposal also shows plans for landscaping to minimize the visual impact of the drive-thru — which the applicant described as quite extravagant compared to other proposals it has made in other cities — and two electric vehicle charging stations.
