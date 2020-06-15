Kelowna council green-lights Reid’s Corner shopping centre

The development will move forward to a public hearing in the coming weeks

Rutland residents may soon have a new option to run their errands.

A new shopping centre proposed in the area colloquially known as Reid’s Corner along Old Vernon Road was passed by Kelowna city councillors on Monday, June 15, and will soon be reviewed again at a public hearing.

The proposal shows the redevelopment of the entire site which would consolidate four lots to two.

The lot proposed to front Rutland Road N and Old Vernon Road is planned to include a carwash, shopping centre, and drive-thru food primary establishment.

The other fronts Rutland Court and Commercial Drive and is proposed to include a gas station, shopping centre building and another building designed to accommodate commercial or light industrial uses.

Currently, the property is mostly vacant with the exception of one single-detached house, for which a sales agreement is in place.

There is no date set for the public hearing, but it’s anticipated to come forward in the coming weeks.

