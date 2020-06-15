An artist’s rendering of the proposed shopping centre at Reid’s Corner. (Contributed)

Kelowna council green-lights Reid’s Corner shopping centre

The development will move forward to a public hearing in the coming weeks

Rutland residents may soon have a new option to run their errands.

A new shopping centre proposed in the area colloquially known as Reid’s Corner along Old Vernon Road was passed by Kelowna city councillors on Monday, June 15, and will soon be reviewed again at a public hearing.

The proposal shows the redevelopment of the entire site which would consolidate four lots to two.

The lot proposed to front Rutland Road N and Old Vernon Road is planned to include a carwash, shopping centre, and drive-thru food primary establishment.

The other fronts Rutland Court and Commercial Drive and is proposed to include a gas station, shopping centre building and another building designed to accommodate commercial or light industrial uses.

Currently, the property is mostly vacant with the exception of one single-detached house, for which a sales agreement is in place.

There is no date set for the public hearing, but it’s anticipated to come forward in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Leave beach debris alone: City of Kelowna

READ MORE: Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant
Next story
BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

Just Posted

Outdoor water restrictions return to RDCO water systems

The restriction will be in effect from June 16 to Sept. 15

Kelowna council green-lights Reid’s Corner shopping centre

The development will move forward to a public hearing in the coming weeks

Snow delays summer opening of Big White Ski Resort

“Mother nature is not finished with winter at Big White Ski Resort yet,” said resort vice president

Sncəwips Heritage Museum to reopen later this month

The museum will be open to the public starting on June 25

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Dyer: The joy of municipal composting

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Public, media blocked from council meetings in northern B.C. town for months

Other councils in region use video conferencing, as government says cities required to follow transparency rules

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Provincial funding sought for Okanagan child care centre

Partnership in Lake Country is between Central Okanagan Public Schools and YMCA Okanagan

Creston RCMP officer brings snacks to BLM muralists after altercation

Homeowners also showed support for the three young sisters

VIDEO: Recent graduate from Summerland receives Governor General’s Academic Medal

Ivy Hiebert has been recognized for outstanding work while at high school

RCMP searching for missing South Okanagan woman

Diane Marie Latulippe was last seen at the Gold Mountain RV Park on June 7

Most Read