Kelowna council kept busy with housing developments

Kelowna council considered several rezoning applications, for different areas of the city at Monday’s meeting (May 16).

An application for a rezoning for the next phase of development at Tower Ranch subdivision at 2160 Tower Ranch Blvd was one of them. The property is currently vacant. The proposal includes 425 new single-family strata homes. Council gave first reading and forwarded the proposal to a May 31 public hearing.

Council also considered a rezoning application to allow a multi-family apartment building at 1055 Frost Road. Approximately 300 units, mainly two- and three-bedrooms, are planned.

Several traffic upgrades would be needed, including a traffic signal at Frost and Gordon, construction of a northbound right turn lane at Steele and Gordon; and pedestrian safety flasher lights at Frost and Steele. Council gave also gave first reading and forwarded the proposal to a May 31 public hearing.

A rezoning application for two rental apartment buildings on the former Westwind Nursery site at 2165 Benvoulin Court was considered as well. The proposal is for 187 residential units with a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units. Final adoption depends on council’s consideration of a development permit and development variance permit at a later date.

Council also gave consideration to rezoning for a three-storey, 22 unit-housing development for 959-961 and 971 Lawson Avenue, between Ethel and Graham streets.

City CouncilCity of KelownadevelopmentinfrastructureRezoning