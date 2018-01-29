Kelowna council left with nothing to say

Weekly council meeting over and done with in just 22 minutes

Some Kelowna council meetings drag on when there are numerous delegations and speakers addressing council. But Monday’s meeting lasted just a speedy 22 minutes.—Image: Capital News file

It wasn’t a record, but it came close.

Kelowna city council flew through its regular Monday afternoon meeting agenda is just 22 minutes, thanks in part to a few items up for discussion and one report being postponed for discussion at a later date. The few items that were on the agenda garnered little or no discussion from councillors.

The report withdrawn was on a cost-sharing agreement between the city and the province over the city’s $900,000 share of the bill for the multi-million dollar project to widen Highway 97 to six lanes north of Highway 33.

That report was pulled because it had not been circulated to all the required parties prior to it being put on the council agenda for discussion Monday, said city staff.

According to city clerk Stephen Fleming, while Monday’s meeting was the quickest since the current council has been in office, the quickest he could remember was in the mid-2000s when one meeting zipped by in just 12 minutes.

But he noted, then-councillor Barrie Clark—who was chairing the meeting at the time—skipped the usual councillor items at the end, helping it move along even faster.

On Monday, councillors were given the chance to raise issues, but none did.

