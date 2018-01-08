The controversial washrooms in Kelowna’s City Park that were part of an $800,000 upgrade to the park four years ago.—Image: Capital News file

Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy

City staff recommend spending $674,000 to replace the washrooms at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

It’s not quite the $800,000 the City of Kelowna spent on new public washrooms and associated landscaping in City Park four years ago—but it’s close.

A proposal going to council Monday is asking for approval of a plan to replace the outdated public washrooms in Boyce-Gyro Beach Park in south Pandosy at a cost of $674,000.

The park’s washrooms, built in 1969 and renovated 20 years later, are reaching the end of their serviceable life, says city staff in a report going to council Monday. As a result, they are recommending the existing building be torn down and replaced.

“In order to construct a new washroom building the current budget would need to be increased to $674,000, based on a recently completed estimate of probable costs,” says the report.

Staff say the new washroom building would last 50 years, provide more value than refurbishing the existing building and would provide “a more contemporary appearance befitting one of Kelowna’s most popular and heavily used parks.” Originally, $350,000 was identified as the cost to renovate the existing washrooms.

The staff report says the proposed upgrades in the original plan included a new low-maintenance floor, wall and ceiling finishes, new water efficient sanitary fixtures and plumbing, high efficiency hand-dryers, safe sharps disposal, waste receptacles, new skylights, as well as some repairs to the masonry skin.

“The proposed upgrades are meant to provide a cleaner, brighter appearance to interior spaces and to replace aging fixtures. The renovations however, do not include replacing the roof, and do nothing to address the building’s aged construction and external appearance.”

And that’s why staff is now recommending rebuilding the washrooms all together.

Council will discuss the staff recommendation Monday at its first regular meeting of 2018.

