Cannabis. (Unsplash photo)

Cannabis. (Unsplash photo)

Kelowna council looks to remedy downtown pot shop ‘deficit’

Council sends two cannabis stores to public hearing, despite staff’s recommendation

Council-approved pot shops that have never opened are creating roadblocks for new cannabis stores in downtown Kelowna.

Even though there are currently no operating pot shops in Kelowna’s downtown core, city staff recommended councillors not support applications for two new Bernard Avenue stores that hit their desks on Monday (June 28) due to their proximity to local parks and other approved locations.

But those shops have yet to open, despite getting the city’s go-ahead two years ago.

READ MORE: Kelowna council slashes e-scooter fleet size

READ MORE: Transformation of Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue underway

Hemp City owner Lee Schurian is looking to begin selling weed out of his already-operational head shop and Krista Lusted is hoping to open a new shop, the Green Pineapple, just down the street in what is currently a Telus location.

Council gave the green light to both rezoning applications, sending them to public hearings.

“Having none open downtown is a deficit we didn’t plan on,” said Coun. Ryan Donn, adding he’s curious to hear the public’s input.

While the other two approved locations aren’t open and storefronts have changed hands since their approval, they still might end up opening at some point.

“I’m not convinced that the market will entirely support all of them, but that’s not for me to decide,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

“I’m open to a free market; let the best store win.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Previous story
25 people die in 24 hours in Burnaby; believed to be due to heat wave
Next story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

Cannabis. (Unsplash photo)
Kelowna council looks to remedy downtown pot shop ‘deficit’

A Kelowna resident enters Bernard Avenue through Ellis Street on June 29 as crews transform Bernard into a six-metre, pedestrian-friendly road closure that spans four blocks. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Transformation of Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue underway

Several restaurants, food trucks, and even the farmers’ market announced closures for the next two days due to the extreme heat. (Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market/Facebook)
Kelowna food trucks, farmers market closed due to extreme heat

West Kelowna RCMP said search and recovery efforts continue to find a grey SUV that veered off Westside Road and into Okanagan Lake. (Black Press Media file)
Search still on 5 days after Westside Road crash sends SUV, driver into lake