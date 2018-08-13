Kelowna council meeting briefly halted

Council steps out after man in galley produced bottles with unknown substance inside

Kelowna city council’s Monday afternoon came to a halt briefly Monday afternoon when a man in the audience started pulling items out of a backpack and scattering papers on the floor.

After Mayor Colin Basran announced council was talking a break, he and the five councillors present left council chambers.

The man told city clerk, Stephen Fleming that he found two small bottles of an unknown substance that he believed were hazardous. He also had a jar with what appeared to be plastic inside.

Fleming said the man told him he found the bottles in a downtown alley.

A city bylaw officer was called into talk to the man, who picked up the other contents from his backpack and quietly left council chambers with the bylaw officer to talk about what he found.

City staff said they did not plan to touch the items and would call in HAZMAT officials to take them away. They were left on a table at the front of the gallery seats.

The incident occurred about 30 minutes into the council meeting, which started at 1:30 p.m.

