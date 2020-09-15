Kelowna council moves rezoning for large lakefront development to public hearing

The development is proposed on the site of the current Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot

Kelowna residents will have the opportunity to give their input on a large new development proposed Lakeshore Road near Gyro Beach.

On Monday, Sept. 14, city council sent a rezoning application, which is necessary for the development to move forward, to a public hearing.

The development is located at 3290 and 3340 Lakeshore Road, on the site of the current Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot.

While the specific form of the development is yet to be determined and will be voted on by council in a separate hearing in the future, current plans show around 320 units in two mixed-use structures, one of which stands 14 storeys tall.

(Stober Group photo)

The height of the development has caused significant public concern — being 10 storeys higher than what zoning in the area currently allows.

Several councillors said they were happy to see the application move forward, but anticipate a long night when it goes to public hearing, which should be in the coming weeks.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna