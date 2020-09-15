(Stober Group photo)

Kelowna council moves rezoning for large lakefront development to public hearing

The development is proposed on the site of the current Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot

Kelowna residents will have the opportunity to give their input on a large new development proposed Lakeshore Road near Gyro Beach.

On Monday, Sept. 14, city council sent a rezoning application, which is necessary for the development to move forward, to a public hearing.

The development is located at 3290 and 3340 Lakeshore Road, on the site of the current Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot.

While the specific form of the development is yet to be determined and will be voted on by council in a separate hearing in the future, current plans show around 320 units in two mixed-use structures, one of which stands 14 storeys tall.

(Stober Group photo)

The height of the development has caused significant public concern — being 10 storeys higher than what zoning in the area currently allows.

Several councillors said they were happy to see the application move forward, but anticipate a long night when it goes to public hearing, which should be in the coming weeks.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Historical Society requests action from Summerland
Next story
63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Just Posted

Annual Okanagan Volunteer Fair goes virtual

Kelowna Community Resources decided to host the event online to keep people safe

Kelowna council moves rezoning for large lakefront development to public hearing

The development is proposed on the site of the current Willow Creek Campground and an adjacent parking lot

Burst pipe prompts immediate water restrictions in southeast Kelowna, Crawford

The use of potable water for outdoor use including lawn and garden watering is prohibited until further notice

Serious collision in Kelowna sends motorcyclist to hospital

The motorcyclist was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for injuries

Primary care network coming to Central Okanagan

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

63 British Columbians in hospital battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Ninety-seven more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Okanagan Historical Society requests action from Summerland

Three heritage projects have been presented to municipality

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Most Read