The Airport Business Park is located across Highway 97 from the Kelowna Airport. —Image: Google Maps

Kelowna council nixes hotel plan in business park

Council says area of Airport Business Park where hotel was slated should remain for industrial use

Kelowna city council has rejected a bid by a developer to build a hotel on a former gravel pit across the highway from the city’s airport.

Northland Properties wanted to build a six-storey Sandman Signature hotel on what is now known as Airport Business Park.

But council rejected the bid after city planning staff said it wanted to keep that part of the business park industrial.

City planner Ryan Smith told council Monday, putting the hotel in area of the business park north of Airport Way would be more of a commercial use, and staff were against rezoning the land on a site by site basis.

If a change was to be made to allow commercial development on that part of the business park, a comprehensive change should be made to the entire plan for the land.

There is already a hotel—the Sheraton Four Points—on part of the property south of Airport Way. It is there that the city wants to see commercial development at the business park.

Northland representative Scott Thompson said a second hotel is needed in the area to serve both the airport and the nearby UBCO campus.

But his argument fell on deaf ears as council voted to stick with the original plan for the site and not rezone the site to allow the new hotel.

Mayor Colin Basran said if the land owner wants to come back to the city and talk about an overall change for the property, he should do that. But he was in favour of sticking with the original plan for the property.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan fruit farmers still on alert
Next story
RCMP boat patrols return

Just Posted

Okanagan drug dealer with gang ties could get 8 years

Donahugh McWhirter, 46, is being sentenced this week.

Breaking: Liberal government to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5B

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada is going to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets for $4.5 billion.

Kelowna council gives itself a raise to offset federal claw-back

As of Jan. 1, municipal politicians will no longer get one-third of their pay tax free

Kelowna council nixes hotel plan in business park

Council says area of Airport Business Park where hotel was slated should remain for industrial use

Large farm worker housing plan set for approval

Kelowna city council expected to approve housing for 140 workers on Sharks Road farm

Trans Mountain politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Golden Knights top Capitals 6-4 in wild Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Game 2 goes Wednesday in Vegas before the best-of-seven series switches to Washington for Games 3 and 4.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

The Canadian teen, seeded 24th, defeated John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 in a first-round match on Tuesday.

RCMP boat patrols return

Police looking for infractions, safe boating on Okanagan lakes

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Most Read