Kelowna council passes regulations for short-term rentals

The decision was made last night in Kelowna council chambers

  • Mar. 13, 2019 8:30 a.m.
  • News

After a public hearing Tuesday night, Kelowna council passed the changes proposed by staff for short-term rental regulations.

Council will review additions, including allowing carriage homes and secondary suites to have short term rentals, in a secondary motion that was passed Tuesday night.

Council chambers has a capacity of 170, though for hot button issues it’s not uncommon to see people standing in the hallways, awaiting a moment to comment. It looked like it had reached that capacity as the hearing got underway.

The business licence fee proposed is $345 for a principal residence, and $750 for non principal.

Regulations will allow licensed property owners to rent out a room in their principal residence as long as they live in that home at least eight months of the year.

Short-term rentals wouldn’t be permitted in investment properties, secondary suites or carriage houses, with a few exemptions.

READ MORE: Big night ahead for people going to Kelowna’s public hearing on short term rental bylaws

Late last year, Airbnb produced a report about wine regions indicating that 125,900 Airbnb guests arrive to the area a year to enjoy “wineries that range from small family-owned operations to large world- class facilities.”

The average Airbnb host charges $141 US a night, amounting to an average yearly income of $4,300 US. The total number of dollars earned in the Okanagan through Airbnb hosting is $16,700,000 US.


